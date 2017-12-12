Posted on by

Girls fall to Lakewood in overtime


Amhert’s Kate Iliff and Faith Lewis flank Lakewood’s Courtney Ribar Saturday during the Comets’ 61-54 overtime loss.


Junior guard Audrey McConihe leads a fast break.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The Comets girls fell to 2-3 Saturday after a 61-54 overtime loss to the Lakewood Rangers. Junior Kamryn Dziak led Amherst in scoring with 15 points followed by Marisa Gilliam’s 13 and Kate Iliff’s 12. The team has contests lined up this week against North Ridgeville and Midview as they try to get back over the .500 mark.

