SWIMMING: Kiska rocks new school record

Jake Kiska set a new school record in the 50-yard freestyle event, swimming to first place for the Comets with a time of 22.07 seconds.

Teammate Nathan More was just behind, finishing at 22.65.

Other first place boys finishes from the Dec. 5 meet versus North Olmsted include:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Chase Aruskevicius, Jake Kiska, Sam Parker, and Ethan Molnar finished with a time of 1:51.22.

• Robby Beal finished in 2:04.13 in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Max Mlincek took the 200-yard IM in 2:15.66.

• Kevin Heyd won the 100-yard butterfly in 59.67.

• Max Mlincek finished in 55.03 to top the 100-yard freestyle.

• Sam Parker won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:19.81.

• In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Nathan Moore, Kevin Heyd, Max Mlincek, and Jake Kiska won in 1:31.29.

• Adam Cook finished in 1:06.15 in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Brad Golski finished in 1:10.56 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• The team of Stevie Soboslay, Sam Parker, Jacob Rakar, and Joe Haas won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:54.77.

The Amherst boys won the meet 132-36.

In the girls races, Amherst defeated North Olmsted 126-56 in varsity competition and 36-8 in junior varsity.

First place finishes for the Comets include:

• The team of Elizabeth Lowe, Sara Kelley, Abigail Lowe, and Elissa Athineos won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:13.82.

• Abigail Lowe had the top finish in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:20.16.

• Annabelle Saultz won the 200-yard IM in 2:36.19.

• Katlyn Kovach finished in 30.25 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Elizabeth Lowe won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.16.

• Emma Kelley won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.59.

• Annabelle Saultz won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:06.9.

• The team of Abigail Lowe, Katlyn Kovach, Emma Kelley, and Elizabeth Lowe won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:58.34.

• Abigail Lowe won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:16.17.

• Hannah Starbuck took the top spot in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:26.46.

• Taylor McCarthy won the JV 50-yard freestyle in 34.48.

• Katie Harcula won the JV 100-yard freestyle in 1:18.25.

• Taylor McCarthy won the JV 100-yard backstroke in 1:41.89.