HOCKEY: Avon, Bay melt before Comets’ might

Back-to-back league wins helped boost the Comets hockey team’s record this past week.

Amherst squared off against Avon on Dec. 5, jumping on the Eagles early and scoring five minutes in with a shot by sophomore Jacob Kramer.

The Comets lit the lamp four more times in the first period and controlled the entire game, allowing only seven shots on the Amherst net. Goaltender Zac Boesel stopped each to earn a 6-0 shutout.

Other scorers for the Comets were junior Michael Giannuzzi with a hat trick, freshman Nathan Harmych, and senior Alex Kernell. Assists were by Kramer with a playmaker, Harmych, Kernell, and junior Jacob Fekete.

The Comets traveled to Winterhurst on Dec. 10 for a league game against the Bay Rockets.

It only took 16 seconds for Amherst to get on the board with a goal by Giannuzzi. The Comets kept the pressure on through the first period with two more goals by Giannuzzi and Nathan Harmych.

The second period started with Jacob Kramer scoring 1:30 in. He added two more goals in the second for a hat trick on the night.

Giannuzzi also scored in the second period, earning himself a hat trick as well.

After two periods, Amherst was up 7-1. Fekete tallied a final goal in the third period for Amherst to solidify the win at 8-2.

The assist parade was led by Fekete with a double playmaker (6) and Kramer with a playmaker (5). Assists also were credited to Junior Tyler Waldecki (2), Giannuzzi (1), and Harmych (1).

Freshman Brady Grove was between the pipes and turned away 12 shots.

The Comets’ next league game is at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday at the North Olmsted rink versus the Westlake Demons.