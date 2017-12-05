Boys swimmers dominating the pool this year

In a meet versus Margaretta on Nov. 29, Amherst won with a score of 93-77.

First place finishes for the Comets included:

• Elizabeth Lowe with a time of 2:14.74 in the girls 200-yard freestyle.

• Max Mlincek with a time of 2:05.25 in the boys 200-yard freestyle.

• Jeremy Onacila with a time of 24.61 in the boys 50-yard freestyle.

• Abigail Lowe with a time of 1:13.53 in the girls 100-yard butterfly.

• Brad Golski with a time of 1:01.42 in the boys 100-yard butterfly.

• Jake Kiska with a time of 4:59.09 in the boys 500-yard freestyle.

• Max Mlincek with a time of 1:05.13 in the boys 100-yard backstroke.

• Katlyn Kovach with a time of 1:19.86 in the girls 100-yard breaststroke.

• Chase Aruskevicius with a time of 1:14.35 in the boys 100-yard breaststroke.

• Sam Parker with a time of 53.20 in the boys 100-yard freestyle.

In a meet versus Avon on Nov. 28, Amherst’s boys won 130-50.

First place finishes for the Comets included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Sam Parker, Kevin Heyd, Jake Kiska, and Nathan Moore with a time of 1:43.72.

• Jake Kiska with a time of 1:53.03 in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Sam Parker with a time of 2:12.33 in the 200-yard IM.

• Nathan Moore with a time of 22.98 in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Jake Kiska with a time of 57.52 in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Brad Golski with a time of 55.01 in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Sam Parker with a time of 5:23.71 in the 500-yard freestyle.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Nathan Moore, Brad Golski, Kevin Heyd, and Jake Kiska in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Nathan Moore with a time of 58.99 in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Max Mlincek with a time of :05.57 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kevin Heyd, Chase Aruskevicius, Adam Cook, and Max Mlincek with a time of 3:49.19.

In a meet versus Avon on Nov. 28, Amherst’s girls fell 141-44.

The Comets did not capture gold in any event. However, second place finishers included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Abigail Lowe, Katlyn Kovach, Annabelle Saultz, and Sarah Belak with a time of 2:09.36.

• Elizabeth Lowe with a time of 2:31.12 in the 200-yard IM.

• Annabelle Saultz with a time of 6:06.72 in the 500-yard freestyle.

• Katlyn Kovach with a time of 1:18.96 in the 100-yard breaststroke.