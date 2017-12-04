Hockey season starts on a win and a loss

Four first period goals opened the Amherst hockey season Saturday and the Comets went on to best the Gilmour Lancers 6-1.

Between the pipes for Amherst was sophomore Zac Boesel. Goals were scored by sophomore Jacob Kramer, junior Jacob Fekete, and junior Michael Giannuzzi.

They added to the assist count along with sophomore Alex Dodrill and junior Tyler Waldecki.

In league play Sunday against the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs, Amherst dug a hole by giving up a goal just 32 seconds in.

The score was narrowed to 2-1 when Kramer scored unassisted. But the second period was dominated by the Bulldogs, who made it 5-1.

The Comets came out with determination at the start of the third period and started to chip away at the lead. Fekete, Giannuzzi, and Kramer each scored a goal in a four-minute flurry, drawing the game to 5-4 with nine minutes left.

Amherst kept up the pressure but fell 7-4; the last goal by the Bulldogs was an empty net.

Freshman Brady Grove served in goal for the Comets. Assists were by Fekete and Kramer.

Gilmour fell but Olmsted Falls couldn’t be topped as the Amherst Steele hockey team started its winter season. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/12/web1_IMG_9457.jpg Gilmour fell but Olmsted Falls couldn’t be topped as the Amherst Steele hockey team started its winter season. Courtesy photo