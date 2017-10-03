GIRLS SOCCER: Senior Night comeback

Amherst’s girls kept their unbeaten streak alive with a 2-1 win over the Elyria Pioneers.

The hometown soccer stars outshot Elyria 27-2 in the match, finding pay dirt with goals by Kamryn Dziak and Lexy Alston. Sydney Clark was credited with the assists.

Elyria scored first on a PK by Savana DelCorral and Amherst trailed the entire first half. Amherst’s goals both came later to secure a Senior Night win.

Michelle Kissane had an easy night in the net for the Comets, notching just a single save.

The Pioneers’ Hannah McCray had a more difficult time, making 12 saves on the night.