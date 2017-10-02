BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Hill way out in front, Comets take 3rd

The Comets boys cross country team took third place Saturday at the Vermilion Invitational.

Junior Josh Hill led the Amherst pack, winning the race of 164 runners with a time of 16:18. He beat the second place runner by more than 35 seconds.

Sophomore Matthew Kirsch was next with a time of 17:18 (seventh place), followed by sophomore Gabe Delvalle with a time of 18:02 and a 19th place finish.

Rounding out the top five were the freshman duo of Mario Benjamin (18:14.9 and 21st place) and Jacob Raesler (18:25 and 25th place).

The boys will compete at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Cooley Mile on the Richard S. Cooley Track at Steele High School.

This event will host athletes from kindergarten to 12th grade, running distances from 400 meters up to a mile on the track.

Amherst runners find a rhythm at the Vermilion Invitational, where the team placed third. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_1077.jpg Amherst runners find a rhythm at the Vermilion Invitational, where the team placed third. Courtesy photo