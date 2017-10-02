JUNIOR HIGH TRACK: Tennant, Waldecki show big improvement at Vermilion

The Amherst Junior High cross country team competed Saturday in the Vermilion Invitational.

Jace Perez, Sebastian Pecora, Nick Glahn, Seyveon Plaza, and Zane DeMercurio scored for the Comets. Richard Tennant had the biggest improvement for the boys, dropping 39 seconds from his best time.

Although the cool weather and flat course led to many fast times, the boys finished seventh of eight teams.

The girls team had a strong showing and took third place in a field of eight teams.

Catherine Turner ran with the leader for over a mile, but then Turner pulled ahead and never looked back. She finished strong in first place out of 153 runners.

Sierra Dorobek, Aurora Wilson, Estella Woodworth, and Alanna Woodworth also scored for the Comets. For the second week in a row, Bri Waldecki had the biggest improvement for the girls, dropping an additional 24 seconds this week.

The team will run the Cooley Mile at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Steele High School track.