BOYS SOCCER: Hard fight ends in a tie

An intense, physical game ended in a 1-1 tie Saturday when the Amherst Comets battled the Elyria Pioneers in boys soccer action.

The teams were evenly matched, with Elyria ending the night with only a slight 17-16 shot advantage.

The Comets got the better of the Pioneers in the first half, putting a goal on the board first in the 36th minute when senior defender Kameron Galindo out-jumped his defender and headed home a corner kick from sophomore Ethan London.

The second half saw both teams throw their all into the match as the fouls started to pile up. Amherst senior goalkeeper Ryan Rigsby came up with two outstanding saves to keep the Comets in the lead throughout the half. He recorded 10 saves on the night.

However, with less than three minutes to play, Elyria leveled the score after a loose ball bounced around the box and ended up caroming off an Amherst defender and into the back of the net.

The junior varsity Comets extended their unbeaten streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over the Pioneers.

JV captain and central defender Anthony LaRosa put the Comets up 1-0 off a corner kick from freshman Dylan Simulcik. Elyria evened the score at 1-1 late in the first half but sophomore Caleb Stempowski put the Comets up for good 15 minutes into the second half off an assist from sophomore Austin Becker.

The JV Comets defense, led by center backs LaRosa and freshman Caleb McGee, was strong all game and only allowed three shots on the night.