FOOTBALL: ‘Ruff’ homecoming loss to Bulldogs

Khennedy Scagliozzo ensured the Comets didn’t walk away empty-handed Friday.

But the Bulldogs trounced on Amherst’s homecoming hopes, taking a 39-14 victory back to Olmsted Falls.

The Comets defense wilted before the offense could ever find its groove.

The ‘Dogs scored in the first for a 6-0 lead after the Comets blocked Jake Politowski’s PAT, and were quick to exploit a weak spot in the center of the Amherst defensive line, pushing through repeatedly to run up the score 20-7 at the half. Amherst’s points came courtesy of a four-yard rush by Scagliozzo.

The game trickled to a snail-like pace as both teams labored to gain yardage. Turnovers kept Amherst trailing despite Scagliozzo’s speed, which accounted for another short burst across the goal line in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the game with a 71-yard interception, setting the team up from four yards out. Another sprint by Olmsted Falls stopped any comeback attempts for the Comets.

The team travels this Friday to Avon Lake for a rivalry game against the Shoremen (4-2, 3-2 in the Southwestern Conference).

Sophomores Makayla Schreiber, Logan Raymond, and Lauren Przeslica smile before Friday's homecoming game. The Comets came up short to the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs. Flag twirlers perform alongside the band before kick-off. Steele cheerleaders kept fans on their toes. The marching band flag corps adds a unique element to the performance. The Olmsted Falls marching band joined the Amherst Steele marching band and alumni in performing the National Anthem. Amherst marching band alumni came back on the field to relive their musical days. Khennedy Scagliozzo tries to find a pathway between a cluster of players. Joey Tomaro fights off Bulldog Nick Daily. Evan Shawver and Braden Galaska face off. Quarterback Matt Fairchild tosses a football around before the game. Ball-carrier Michael Howard tries to run past the Amherst defense.