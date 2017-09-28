GIRLS SOCCER: Queens of the shutout

The Comets boys upped their record to 8-0-2 and 5-0-2 in Southwestern Conference play with their ninth shutout in 10 games.

Amherst took down North Olmsted 3-0 on Sept. 25. After a scoreless first half, the Comets quickly struck just 90 seconds into the second half with Sydney Clark scoring and the assist going to Lexy Alston.

Sydney Schaeffer scored just a few minutes later to double the lead and Alston completed the scoring with a nice solo effort.

Michelle Kissane is credited with her ninth shutout in 10 games.

The Steele girls junior varsity squad downed the Eagles 12-0 to run its record to 10-0.