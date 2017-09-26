BOYS SOCCER: 12-0 goal-fest against Lorain

A 12-0 win over Lorain on Monday evened the Amherst Comets boys soccer team’s season record at 5-5.

Junior Ben Biedenbach got the Comets on the board first with a goal just 1:16 into the game, heading home a corner kick off the foot of Ethan London.

Four minutes later, London provided another assist, this time to senior Allen Matakovich. It only took Matakovich another minute to score his second goal off an assist from Biedenbach, who returned the favor and assisted London on his first goal of the season and the Comets were up 4-0 just 10 minutes into the game.

Seniors Xavier Potts, Matthew Naelitz, Kameron Galindo, Jonathan Ellis, and Will Domain all scored goals for the Comets.

Junior Bradley Kirsch and sophomore Caleb Stempowski also scored goals while freshman Lucas Snowden recorded his first varsity assist on Stempowski’s goal.

Senior Ryan Rigsby and Junior Brandon Hazelgrove combined for the shutout in goal.

The junior varsity team took on Benedictine High School on Saturday and came home with a 3-3 tie in an entertaining game that saw three goals in the last 4:15 of play.

Benedictine led the Comets 1-0 at halftime but Amherst went up 2-1 midway through the second half behind goals from freshman Danny Vitelli and junior Michael Shorts.

With less than five minutes to play, Benedictine tied the scored at two but Shorts found Vitelli with 2:48 to go to put the Comets up 3-2.

Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived as it only took Benedictine 37 seconds to make the score 3-3.