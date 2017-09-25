Posted on by

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Boys run for first time at Strongsville


For the News-Times

Junior Josh Hill wins the Strongsville Invitational on Saturday.


Courtesy photo

The Steele boys cross country team competed at the Strongsville Invitational for the first time on Saturday.

Amherst placed 10th out of 24 teams. Josh Hill led the way with a victory over 204 runners with a time of 15:59.3.

Second for the Comets was Devin Baumgartner (17:33) in 60th place, Gabe DelValle (17:59) in 81st place, Matthew Kirsch (18:22) in 106th place, and freshman Jacob Reasler rounded out the top five with a time of 18:24 and a 109th place finish.

The Comets will race again at noon Saturday at the Vermilion Invitational.

