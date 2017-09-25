GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Del Valle leads, sets new season best time

The Amherst varsity girls cross country team had an outstanding race at the Centerville Saturday Night Lights Invitational.

The Comets had all 10 girls record personal best times for the season in the highly competitive championship division race, which in a unique format went off at 9:30 p.m. under the lights.

Amherst finished 17th as a team in an elite field that included 25 regional-qualifying teams and five state championship squads from three states.

The Comets were led by senior Alicia Del Valle, who ran 19:52 for a season best time by 20 seconds.

Close behind were sophomore Victoria Bailey (20:13) and juniors Antonia Monteleone (20:18), Kalyn Potyrala (20:23), Leah Johnson (20:31), and Kayla Snowden (20:42). The top five ran with just a 40 second spread between them, one of the closest groupings for Amherst’s varsity since their state qualifying team in 2007.

Seniors Camryn Leonard (21:30), Rachel Lasso (21:32), and Rachel Williams (21:44) all ran season best times, with freshman Kaylee Haff (21:36) running an excellent race to finish between the veteran athletes.

The junior varsity girls cross country team also competed Saturday, racing in the J.B. Firestone Invitational at Black River High School. They finished 13th in the varsity race.

Junior Cassidy Hill again led the Comets JV, running 24:01 to finish 69th overall. Also competing for Amherst were Emily Hughes in 90th, Emma Kelley in 92nd, Marissa Anaya in 118th, and Elizabeth Hughes in 119th.

They were followed by Karsen Bresnahan (129th), Emma Sekerak (130th), Ally Garcia (135th), Rachel Veneman (136th), Hannah Farley (161st), Sophia Volak (171st), Courtney Cogdell (177th), Noelle McNatt (181st), Katlyn Kovach (182nd), Liah Miller (184th), Robyn Ruffner (185th), Veronica Janosik (194th), Emily Hollingsworth (195th), Molly Parker (201st), Gabriela Giannuzzi (205th), Erin McGuire (206th), Aliyah Vidovich (219th), and Emily McGuire (242nd).

The team’s next race is Oct. 7 at the Stow Bulldog Invitational at Silver Springs Park.

The Amherst varsity girls runners pose at Centerville's Saturday Night Lights Invitational. Courtesy photo