Posted on by

JUNIOR HIGH: Girls 7th, boys 14th on windy course


For the News-Times

The Amherst Junior High cross country team ran a winding, hilly course at Cloverleaf on Saturday in the hot, sunny weather.

Bri Waldecki was the only girl able to improve her time in the difficult conditions. Catherine Turner, Sierra Dorobek, Aurora Wilson, Jordyn Bena, and Estella Woodworth scored for the Comets, earning seventh place of 16 teams.

Josh Morrow, Zane DeMercurio, and Dillon Jones also improved their best times. Along with Jones, Jace Perez, Sebastian Pecora, Nick Glahn, and Seyveon Plaza scored for the boys, earning 14th place of 17 teams.

For the News-Times

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:43 am |    

Amherst IGA closes its doors

Amherst IGA closes its doors
4:29 pm |    

Electric rates to rise over three years

Electric rates to rise over three years
11:32 am
Updated: 11:33 am. |    

Electric rates to rise over three years

Electric rates to rise over three years