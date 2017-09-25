JUNIOR HIGH: Girls 7th, boys 14th on windy course

The Amherst Junior High cross country team ran a winding, hilly course at Cloverleaf on Saturday in the hot, sunny weather.

Bri Waldecki was the only girl able to improve her time in the difficult conditions. Catherine Turner, Sierra Dorobek, Aurora Wilson, Jordyn Bena, and Estella Woodworth scored for the Comets, earning seventh place of 16 teams.

Josh Morrow, Zane DeMercurio, and Dillon Jones also improved their best times. Along with Jones, Jace Perez, Sebastian Pecora, Nick Glahn, and Seyveon Plaza scored for the boys, earning 14th place of 17 teams.