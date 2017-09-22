VOLLEYBALL: 7 seniors pledged to win… and they’re killing it

Fourteen straight wins — that’s a great start for the Comets spikers, and middle hitter Tory Small says it’s all due to conditioning.

The Amherst volleyball team worked out four or five hours a day, six days a week all through the summer.

The results are clear: “Our passers are flying all over the place and getting the ball up. Our hitters are putting the ball down when they need to. And our blockers are moving side to side more because of the conditioning,” the six-foot-tall senior said.

Small is one of seven seniors on this year’s squad who have stepped up.

Their crowning achievement was besting Avon on Sept. 14. The Comets were prepared to go five games against the Eagles but pulled out the win in three because of tight defense, Small said.

She said coach Laurie Cogan’s guidance has remained constant this fall.

So has her advice. Small said Cogan tells players to always stay competitive and bring their best game.

“No matter who is on the other side, you have to play your game, not play where they’re at. You have to take every opportunity,” she said.

Amherst takes on Hathaway Brown (Shaker Heights) this Saturday at 11 a.m., then faces Midview at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and Berea-Midpart at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, all at home.

The Comets go on the road again Sept. 30 at Olmsted Falls and take on Avon Lake at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at home.

The regular season concludes with games against North Olmsted, Avon, and Westlake.

Jason Hawk can be reached at 440-988-2801 or @EditorHawk on Twitter.

Tory Small says commitment to summer conditioning has made all the difference this fall, sending the Comets on a 14-game winning streak. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/09/web1_DSC_9813.jpg Tory Small says commitment to summer conditioning has made all the difference this fall, sending the Comets on a 14-game winning streak. Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times