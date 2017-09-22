GIRLS SOCCER: Alston credits Kissane, Kramer with leadership in amazing season

Lexy Alston is feeling terrific about the Comets girls soccer season.

The Amherst team is, as of this writing, sitting on a 7-0-2 record, which is driving morale.

The sophomore forward and right outside midfielder said players looked at last year’s flaws and decided 2017 would be different. They vowed to best 2016’s uneven 6-9-1 run.

”We worked on the outside problems and started working more as a team than as individuals,” she said. “It’s a lot to change and a lot did change.”

Leadership this banner season has come from two players, both captains.

The first is goalkeeper Michelle Kissane. “She’s always motivating us. She’s pushing us to be our best all the time,” Alston said.

The other is Paige Kramer, who according to Alston can see the entire field in her mind and marshals the Amherst players into perfect position. “She’s always communicating with us, directing us where to go. She can predict the flow of the whole game.”

Growth has been evident under coach Gary Gonzalez, whose 11 girls have delivered recent wins over Padua (2-0 final) and Avon Lake (2-1 final).

The horizon holds some tough opponents: Upcoming match-ups include Hawken, North Olmsted, Clay, Elyria, Avon, and Cleveland Heights.

The regular season will wrap up Oct. 11 as the Westlake Demons visit.

Jason Hawk

Lexy Alston says Michelle Kissane and Paige Kramer get credit for leading the 2017 Comets girls to a great first half of the season. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/09/web1_DSC_9810-1.jpg Lexy Alston says Michelle Kissane and Paige Kramer get credit for leading the 2017 Comets girls to a great first half of the season. Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times