VOLLEYBALL: Comets spikers undefeated this fall

Photos by Randy Meyers | Amherst News-Times

The Comets girls volleyball team is dominating opponents this season, with recent wins (pictured here) over Westlake and Avon. As of today, they are 13-0.

Sarah Farley of Amherst spikes the ball over Audrey Lyle of Westlake during the second set on Tuesday.

Tory Small of Amherst taps the ball over Sylvie Yappel of Westlake for point.

Avon’s Katie Koziarz spikes the ball over Sarah Weigand of Amherst during the first set.

London Vos of Amherst blocks the tip by Gillian Romanchok of Avon.

Payton Jackson, Sarah Farley, and Faith Rico of Amherst converge on the spike by Leah Schmidt of Westlake during the second set.