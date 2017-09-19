Youth runners speedy in first race

Amherst Youth Runners had their first race of the 2017 Fall Youth Race Series on Monday, Sept. 18.

More than 200 athletes in grades K-6 competed in a 400-meter race (K-5) or an 800-meter race (sixth grade).

The top three finishers of each grade and gender are are follows:

Kindergarten girls

• First place: Alexis Anthos

• Second place: Ivy Ambroz

• Third place: Lila Kelley

Kindergarten boys

• First place: Timothy Gallo

• Second place: Jace Allen

• Third place: Tristan Wilson

First grade girls

• First place: Isabella Rector

• Second place: Olivia Ford

• Third place: Emma Gerth

First grade boys

• First place: Jacob Kushinski

• Second place: Max Lyngaas

• Third place: Asher Hylton

Second grade girls

• First place: Isabella Hostler

• Second place: Julia Foisy

• Third place: Brooklyn Elliot

Second grade boys

• First place: Jackson Coleman

• Second place: Christopher Foisy

• Third place: Grant Thompson

Third grade girls

• First place: Alanna Wilson

• Second place: Macey Johnson

• Third place: Faith Hamilton

Third grade boys

• First place: Devin Juristy

• Second place: Matisse Williams

• Third place: Cooper Bingham

Fourth grade girls

• First place: Danielle Dury

• Second place: Leighton Waynar

• Third place: Violet Ambroz

Fourth grade boys

• First place: Peyton Leibacher

• Second place: Spencer Haney

• Third place: Matthew Walker

Fifth grade girls

• First place: Kamille Coleman

• Second place: Allie Jackson

• Third place: Abby Diaz

Fifth grade boys

• First place: Mort Wilson

• Second place: Logan Banyas

• Third place: Landon Woodworth

Sixth grade girls

• First place: Natalie Sprinkle

• Second place: Gabi Brezina

• Third place: Kayla Ferancy

Sixth grade boys

• First place: Mort Wilson

• Second place: Jeff Keiffer

• Third place: Christopher Turner

Coach Rob Glatz thanked the following key players for their contributions that led to the success of this event: The Steele High School medical technology program for providing first aid, Wendi Lowe for being the “finish line queen,” Brooke Armbruster for being the “Twitter queen” (@RunAmherst), the junior high cross country team for leading the youth runners, the high school cross country teams for cheering on the runners, Gatorade for providing a healthy snack for the runners, Beth Gillam and the AJHS cheerleaders for cheering at the race, principal Andy Gibson for starting the sixth grade race, and Dean Lowe for taking more than 400 pictures of the event and posting them at www.runamherst.com.

The next race, the Cooley Mile, will be at 1 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Richard S. Cooley Track. This free racing series is open to any K-5 student in the Amherst Schools and is made possible by partnerships with the following local businesses: Sliman’s Jeep, Parsons Insurance, The Brew Kettle, Hot Dog Heaven, Orthopaedic Associates, and the Lorain County Metro Parks.