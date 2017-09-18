AJHS CROSS COUNTRY: Girls 8ths, boys 13th at Avon

The Amherst Junior High cross country team competed last Thursday in the Avon Race to Remember.

Catherine Turner led the girls and finished 18th of 100 runners. She was closely followed by Aurora Wilson, who improved her time by 35 seconds and took 27th place.

Sierra Dorobek, Jordyn Bena, and Angelina Williams also scored for the Comets. The girls placed eighth of 14 teams.

Although the boys took 13th of 19 teams, many of the boys had great races and improved times.

Jace Perez, Sebastian Pecora, Nick Glahn, Seyveon Plaza, and Sebastian Calin scored for the Comets. Josh Morrow had the biggest improvement of the day, dropping 42 seconds from his previous time.