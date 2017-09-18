FOOTBALL: Bigger Middies end Comets’ streak

In a battle of undefeated Southwestern Conference teams, Midview rolled over the outsized Amherst Comets 27-7 on Friday.

“We had trouble executing,” said Amherst head coach Mike Passerrello. “We dug ourselves in a hole and we couldn’t get ourselves out of that hole.”

The game started with a little back-and-forth action when senior Devin Holmes intercepted a Midview pass in the second play.

The Comets didn’t keep the ball for very long. A deep throw by running back Khennedy Scagliozzo was intercepted on their first play, setting up the Middies on the 27 yard line.

Amherst’s defense struggled to hold back the heavier and taller Midview boys as they gained distance down the field, landing first downs on the 18, 14, and five yard lines. Connor Wolfe’s one-yard touchdown run put seven points on the scoreboard for Midview with 7:29 left in the first quarter.

The Middies struck again in the second quarter with a seven-yard pass caught by Alonzo Banks, who was tackled in the endzone by Comets defensive back Hunter Cassidy.

“You guys have to be tighter!” Passerrello yelled to his defense from the sidelines.

The Comets tried to get back within striking distance after the turnover, but incomplete passes paved the way for Midview to take over and for Banks to score again, ending the second quarter 21-0.

Midview gained more steam heading into the second half as Amherst’s energy ran low.

Running back Joey Tomaro managed to get the Comets on the board with a 44-yard run with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter.

Amherst is now 3-1 on the season.

“We were in a big game — both teams undefeated — and we didn’t respond well,” said Passerrello. “We need to learn from this and move forward.”

The Comets are on the road again for game five at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, facing the Titans at Berea-Midpark.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter

Devin Holmes rips through the Amherst Comets banner with his team not far behind. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/09/web1_2-4.jpg Devin Holmes rips through the Amherst Comets banner with his team not far behind. Evan Shawver has a stare-down with Midview player Nick Crum. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/09/web1_3-4.jpg Evan Shawver has a stare-down with Midview player Nick Crum. Three Comets band together to take down Zac Gill. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/09/web1_4-4.jpg Three Comets band together to take down Zac Gill. Amherst’s defense struggled to take down the much larger Midview squad. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/09/web1_5-4.jpg Amherst’s defense struggled to take down the much larger Midview squad. Alonzo Banks, who scored two touchdowns for the Middies, was hard to contain. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/09/web1_6-4.jpg Alonzo Banks, who scored two touchdowns for the Middies, was hard to contain. Quarterback Matt Fairchild sends the ball down the field. His receivers struggled to make yardage during Friday’s game. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/09/web1_7-2.jpg Quarterback Matt Fairchild sends the ball down the field. His receivers struggled to make yardage during Friday’s game. Cheerleader Camryn Hyde encourages the audience to keep the energy high. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/09/web1_8.jpg Cheerleader Camryn Hyde encourages the audience to keep the energy high.