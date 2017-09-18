BOYS SOCCER: Albright brilliant in goal but overrun by Comets

After dropping a tough game to the reigning Southwestern Conference and district champion Olmsted Falls last Wednesday, the Amherst Steele boys soccer team rebounded Saturday with a 3-1 victory at Norwalk.

The first half saw the Comets create plenty of chances but struggle to find the back of the net, with Norwalk goalkeeper Zach Albright coming up with some spectacular saves.

Amherst did manage to sneak one by Albright in the first half when senior captain Mason Hamm headed home a corner kick off a perfect cross from senior Kyle Mantin.

Norwalk tied the score at one 15 minutes later when striker Eli Cruz scored, bringing the ball down off his chest and quickly striking it past goalkeeper Ryan Rigsby.

In the second half, the Comets came out even stronger and patiently possessed the ball to keep the Truckers on their heels.

Midway through the half, junior Ben Biedenbach beat a Norwalk defender on the endline and played the ball back to the penalty spot where junior Joey Yochheim was waiting to rip the ball past the keeper.

Five minutes later, senior Xavier Potts scored his third goal in four games after sophomore Ethan London won the ball on a slide tackle and slide a pass across the box right onto Potts’ right foot.

Amherst outshot Norwalk 30-12 in the game. Rigsby recorded six saves in goal for the Comets and Albright 10 for the Truckers.

In the junior varsity game, Norwalk defeated Amherst 2-1. Jacob Rakar scored the lone Amherst goal on a well placed free kick while goalkeeper Austin Becker had eight saves for the Comets.