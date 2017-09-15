BOYS SOCCER: Two goals by Matakovich, Biedenbach in rout

Junior Ben Biedenbach was first to score Saturday in the Comets 7-1 landslide victory over Elyria Catholic.

The Amherst boys moved the ball quickly in the first half, connecting a lot of passes and keeping the Panthers pinned back in their own defensive half.

Biedenbach scored nine minutes into the half after an EC save on a shot from Comets sophomore Ethan London. A few minutes later, it appeared Biedenbach had made it 2-0 with another goal, only for it to be called back on an offside call.

The Comets continued to apply pressure by pushing their outside backs high up the field.

At the 16:22 mark, sophomore defender Camden Gross put the ball in with a far post shot to extend the Amherst lead.

Just four minutes later, juniors Bradley Kirsch helped get Biedenbach in behind. Biedenbach slid the ball across to senior Allen Matakovich for the tap in.

The second half started with more of the same, as Matakovich scored his second off Ethan London’s second assist on the evening. Biedenbach then scored his second goal of the evening off an assist from Kirsch before Elyria Catholic’s Gavin Velazquez got the Panthers on the board with a nice individual effort.

Amherst finished off the game with two goals in less than a minute.

The first from sophomore Carter Hancock, assisted by senior Will Domain. The second was from senior Xavier Potts, unassisted.

Ryan Rigsby had four saves for the Comets and junior Brandon Hazelgrove made his first appearance for the varsity team and registered one save.