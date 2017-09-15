BOYS SOCCER: Second half wind, but still a loss

The Amherst Comets boys soccer team dropped a close match last Wednesday to the undefeated Berea-Midpark Titans in a Southwestern Conference match-up.

The game was a tale of two halves with Berea-Midpark taking control with goals in the 12th and 13th minute of the first half.

Senior captain Carter Munsterman got in behind the Comets backline to put the Titans up 1-0 just 12 minutes in. Less than a minute later, junior Brandon Garibotti beat his defender to the endline and slotted the ball diagonally back to fellow junior Nick Ruggiero, who slid it past the goalie for a 2-0 lead.

Berea-Midpark outshot the Comets 7-2 in the half.

The second half was a completely different story as the Comets outshot the Titans 8-5 and controlled the majority of play.

Fourteen minutes into the half, the Comets capitalized on a free kick from about 35 yards out. Junior captain Joey Yochheim played a perfectly placed ball into the box and senior Matthew Naelitz redirected it to the far post with a header that was finished off by senior striker Allen Matakovich.

The Comets continued to push forward in search of the equalizer and nearly had it with about 10 minutes to play when junior midfielder beat a defender and pushed forward into the Titans penalty box.

The ball took an awkward bounce and landed in front of senior Xavier Potts but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Dominic Baglier, who was quick off his line to deny the shot. Baglier had four saves on the night and Ryan Rigsby had six for Amherst Steele.

In the junior varsity game, Berea-Midpark came out on top 3-1. The Amherst goal was scored by junior Brandon Hazelgrove and assisted by sophomore Jacob Rakar.

Hazelgrove also had 10 saves in goal for the Comets.