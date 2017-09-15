GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Varsity 6th, JV 5th at Brecksville

The Comets girls cross country team raced Saturday at the Brecksville Invitational.

Amherst finished sixth in a field of 21 teams, including three schools that are state ranked.

The Comets’ first finisher Saturday was sophomore Victoria Bailey, who was 18th overall. Close behind were juniors Kalyn Potyrala and Leah Johnson, who finished 20th and 22nd. Varsity placers included Kayla Snowden in 44th, Rachel Williams in 47th, Rachel Lasso in 49th, Antonia Monteleone in 58th, Camryn Leonard in 73rd, and Kaylee Haff in 90th place

The Comets junior varsity girls ran well at Brecksville, finishing fifth. Junior Cassidy Hill finished in sixth place to lead the Amherst JV at Brecksville.

Hill was followed by Emily Hughes in 15th, Emma Kelley in 30th, Marissa Anaya in 36th, and Courtney Cogdell in 51st. They were followed by Emma Sekerak (56th), Elizabeth Hughes (58th), Karsen Bresnahan (61th), Liah Miller (76th), Molly Parker (77th), Ally Garcia (95th), Gabriela Giannuzzi (102nd), Hannah Farley (104th), Noelle McNatt (111th), Sophia Volak (114th), Veronica Janosik (124th), Katlyn Kovach (128th), Emily Hollingsworth (132nd), Robyn Ruffner (133rd), Erin McGuire (143rd), and Emily McGuire (167th).

The girls now have a record of 37-9 and will split their squad this week. The junior varsity will run Tuesday at the Open Door Invitational, while the varsity travels Saturday to the Boardman Spartan Invitational, a preview of the this year’s regional course.