Posted on by

GIRLS SOCCER: These Comets have kick


Photos by Russ Gifford | Amherst News-Times

We caught up with the Comets girls team over the weekend during the Lorain County Preview at Avon Lake. Enjoy these shots of Amherst’s athletes in action!

Sierra Kelly
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_1.jpgSierra Kelly

Courtney Schneider
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_2.jpgCourtney Schneider

Jill Wood
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_3.jpgJill Wood

Katelyn Hazelgrove
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_4.jpgKatelyn Hazelgrove

Katie Turner
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_5.jpgKatie Turner

