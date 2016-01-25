Comets topple Shoregals 42-34 in rematch

The Lady Comets didn’t fare well in their first Southwestern Conference contest against the Shoregals.

Amherst has worked hard all season, overcome injuries, and relied on a solid bench to fill in for downed players. It’s paying off — as evidenced by Saturday’s 42-34 rematch win over Avon Lake.

“We just talked about it in the locker room. Not only did we play better, we made the shots we wanted, we had a ton of girls step up. We’re still beat up and injured. We had girls playing who normally don’t. Audrey McConihe is typically a JV player. She stepped up and was huge for us today,” said coach Kevin Collins.

Audrey Fayer was a dynamo on the court, tangling everywhere with her opponents.

“Audrey Fayer is a special kid. She’s like my niece,” confirmed Collins. “She gives everything she has every time she goes out on the court. We typically have to carry her off the floor. That’s the type of player she is.

“She gives us a spark. We always know we’re going to get that. You need that. You need someone who’s going to come in with that intensity.”

Both Fayer and McConihe played a huge role this season, each racking up just over 50 points.

After Tory Small broke the scoring ice in the first quarter, Sydney Roule played bombs away with three treys. McConihe made her first of six free throws in the match and Kate Iliff her first two. The Comets defense owned the boards with Fayer pulling in four rebounds, Roule three, with Small and Iliff grabbing two each.

“Kate has been solid all year. She gets eight to 13 points a game. She hits timely shots. She had a little trouble handling the ball but she stayed with it; she stayed under control,” Collins said. “She has probably been our most consistent player all year. She is kind of our rock.”

The first period ended with the Comets girls up 14-8, a lead they did not relinquish the entire game.

Going into the second quarter, Jayla Hall scored twice and claimed four rebounds. Fayer made her basket and Roule hit a fourth three-pointer to boost Amherst’s lead to 24-17 at the half.

The second half was an outstanding performance by the Amherst defense. The game got a bit rough with the Lady Comets giving as well as they received.

Fayer had to be assisted off the court in the third but was back in the game in the fourth quarter. The girls led 32-22 at the end of the third and took the game home with another 10 in the final period.

Though Roule did not score in the second half, her leadership and ball handling were superb. The junior has defined her role and Collins has noted her evolution.

“That’s what we’ve been looking for from Sydney — to be that leader. To step up and be that leadership, that type of player,” he said. “That’s going to make her more of a special player than she already is.”

Scoring for Amherst: Roule 4-1-13, Iliff 3-4-10, Hall 2-4-9, McConihe 0-6-6, and Fayer and Small had 1-0-2.

Leading scorers for the Shoregals were Sarah Hessel with 5-0-10, Amber Achladis 3-0-7, and Sarah Lucas shooting 2-0-6.

The victory raised the Comets to 14-5 and 10-4 in the SWC.

Photos by Carl Sullenberger | Amherst News-Times Demonstrating that the shortest distance between two points is straight through the defense of Shoregals’ Sarah Lucas and Hannah Oehlstrom is Audrey Fayer. The sophomore contributed two points, four rebounds, and a lot energy in Saturday’s 42-34 Southwestern Conference win over Avon Lake. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2016/01/web1_Amherst-Girls-Basketball-vs-Avon-Lake-1.jpg Photos by Carl Sullenberger | Amherst News-Times Demonstrating that the shortest distance between two points is straight through the defense of Shoregals’ Sarah Lucas and Hannah Oehlstrom is Audrey Fayer. The sophomore contributed two points, four rebounds, and a lot energy in Saturday’s 42-34 Southwestern Conference win over Avon Lake. Jayla Hall drives around Avon Lake’s Amber Achladis. Hall had nine points and 11 rebounds to boost the Comets’ record to 14-5 and 10-4 in the conference. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2016/01/web1_Amherst-Girls-Basketball-vs-Avon-Lake-2.jpg Jayla Hall drives around Avon Lake’s Amber Achladis. Hall had nine points and 11 rebounds to boost the Comets’ record to 14-5 and 10-4 in the conference. Tori Small gives Kate Iliff an opening for one of her three second half baskets on Saturday. Iliff has been chalking up points and rebounds (10 and eight respectively against Avon Lake) in the Comets’ drive to the playoffs. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2016/01/web1_Amherst-Girls-Basketball-vs-Avon-Lake-3.jpg Tori Small gives Kate Iliff an opening for one of her three second half baskets on Saturday. Iliff has been chalking up points and rebounds (10 and eight respectively against Avon Lake) in the Comets’ drive to the playoffs.