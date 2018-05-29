TRACK AND FIELD: King sets record, seven qualify for states

Seven Comets will compete in six events this weekend at the state track meet in Columbus.

Amherst’s girls finished fifth and the boys were 19th overall at regionals. Standout performances earning a trip to Jesse Owens Stadium include:

• Josh Hill won the 3,200-meter race, taking first place in 9:22.97.

• Lexi Alston won the 400-meter dash, placing first in 56.12 seconds.

• Emily King placed third in the discus with a throw of 120 feet 5 inches. She also qualified in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet 10.5 inches, setting a new Steele High School record.

• The girls 200-meter relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Alston, Brooke Armbruster, and Tori Kubasak placed fourth with a 1:43.10 finish.

• The girls 400-meter relay team of Siegenthaler, Kubasak, Audrey Fayer, and Alston placed third with a 3:54.27 finish.

Also at regionals:

• Alicia Del Valle placed ninth in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 5:19.35.

• The girls 100-meter relay team of Kylie Olney, Fayer, Armbruster, and Kubasak placed fifth with a 49.59 second finish.

• Siegenthaler placed fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 58.57 seconds.

• Devin Baumgartner finished sixth in the 800-meter race with a time of 1:56.25.

• Bradley Kirsch placed 11th in the 800 meters with a time of 1:58.66.

• Antonia Monteleone finished 16th in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:39.34.

• Sydney Walker finished eighth in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet 8 inches.

