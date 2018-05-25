BASEBALL: Shawver’s a star, but Comets fall

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times

Evan Shawver picked up an RBI but Amherst couldn’t quite make it happen against Strongsville, falling 2-1 on May 24. Gabe Solak and Kyle Mantin also each had hits, and Shawver was gold on the mound, throwing 10 strikeouts in seven innings. The district defeat ended the Comets’ post-season run.