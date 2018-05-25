BASEBALL: Shawver’s a star, but Comets fall

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times
Evan Shawver picked up an RBI but Amherst couldn’t quite make it happen against Strongsville, falling 2-1 on May 24. Gabe Solak and Kyle Mantin also each had hits, and Shawver was gold on the mound, throwing 10 strikeouts in seven innings. The district defeat ended the Comets’ post-season run.
Kyle Mantin knocks a single to right field in play versus the Strongsville Mustangs.
Amherst’s Evan Shawver helps out the Comets’ cause with an RBI single.
Hunter Cassidy reaches but isn’t quite able to get a handle on a foul ball.
