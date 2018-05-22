Onward to districts for Comets track stars

Ranking second place, the Comets boys and girls track teams competed Friday in the district championship finals.

These top-four athletes have qualified for regionals:

• Sydney Walker placed second in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet.

• Emily King placed second in the discus with a throw of 119 feet 8 inches.

• Gracen Siegenthaler placed first in the 400-meter race with a time of 58.88 seconds.

• Lexi Alston placed third in the 400 meters with a 59.73 second finish.

• Devin Baumgartner placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.16.

• Bradley Kirsch placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.46.

• Alicia Del Valle placed second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:22.39.

• Antonia Monteleone placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a 12:13.97 finish.

• Josh Hill placed first and set a new record in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:15.04.

• The 200-meter relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Lexi Alston, Brooke Armbruster, and Tori Kubasak finished first with a time of 1:45.25.

• The 100-meter relay team of Kylie Olney, Audrey Fayer, Brooke Armbruster, and Anna Dudziak placed first with a time of 49.96 seconds.

• The 400-meter relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Tori Kubasak, Lexi Alston, and Leah Drost placed first with a time of 4:02.20.

The following athletes qualified for the regional championships during the district meet:

• Emily King placed second in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet 3 inches.

• Caleb Stempowski placed third in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet 1 1/4 inches.

• The 800-meter relay team of Devin Baumgartner, Bradley Kirsch, Ben Brogan, and Josh Hill placed third with a time of 8:07.83.

• The 800-meter relay team of Kalyn Potyrala, Alicia DelValle, Kaylee Haff, and Kayla Snowden placed fourth with a time of 9:47.42.