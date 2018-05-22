Posted on by

Onward to districts for Comets track stars


Staff Report

Ranking second place, the Comets boys and girls track teams competed Friday in the district championship finals.

These top-four athletes have qualified for regionals:

• Sydney Walker placed second in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet.

• Emily King placed second in the discus with a throw of 119 feet 8 inches.

• Gracen Siegenthaler placed first in the 400-meter race with a time of 58.88 seconds.

• Lexi Alston placed third in the 400 meters with a 59.73 second finish.

• Devin Baumgartner placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.16.

• Bradley Kirsch placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.46.

• Alicia Del Valle placed second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:22.39.

• Antonia Monteleone placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a 12:13.97 finish.

• Josh Hill placed first and set a new record in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:15.04.

• The 200-meter relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Lexi Alston, Brooke Armbruster, and Tori Kubasak finished first with a time of 1:45.25.

• The 100-meter relay team of Kylie Olney, Audrey Fayer, Brooke Armbruster, and Anna Dudziak placed first with a time of 49.96 seconds.

• The 400-meter relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Tori Kubasak, Lexi Alston, and Leah Drost placed first with a time of 4:02.20.

The following athletes qualified for the regional championships during the district meet:

• Emily King placed second in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet 3 inches.

• Caleb Stempowski placed third in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet 1 1/4 inches.

• The 800-meter relay team of Devin Baumgartner, Bradley Kirsch, Ben Brogan, and Josh Hill placed third with a time of 8:07.83.

• The 800-meter relay team of Kalyn Potyrala, Alicia DelValle, Kaylee Haff, and Kayla Snowden placed fourth with a time of 9:47.42.

