First-seeded Comets are hot

With a 24-4 record, the Comets are ranked first in the Division I state baseball tournament.

The Steele boys ran up a 4-1 win over Olmsted Falls on May 16 on the strength of RBIs from Evan Shawver, Hunter Cassidy, and Gabe Solak.

Shawver also had the pitching win, pitching 12 strikeouts in a full game on the mound.

Jack Faight topped that feat the next day with a 14-K performance as Amherst blanked St. Edward 4-0.

This time, Jake Hart and Ryan Glowacki had RBIs while Cassidy, Jacob Lezon, and Kyle Dalzell racked up runs.

The trifecta came Monday with a 5-1 Comets victory over Elyria Catholic.

This time, Dylan Eaton wiped up with two strikeouts in two innings to earn the win. Eric Ritter had two RBIs and Connor Emch added a third. TJ Staton had a run, a double, and a stolen base.

Next, the Comets will taken on the 15-11 Strongsville Mustangs at 5 p.m. Friday at Cuyahoga Community College.

A win there would pit them against the winner of Anthony Wayne and St. John’s Jesuit at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green State University.

The state final is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 at Huntington Park in Columbus.