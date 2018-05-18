SOFTBALL: Postseason run ends in 5-0 loss

Photos by Russ Gifford | Amherst News-Times

The Firelands Falcons fell 5-0 to the first-ranked Keystone Wildcats on May 17 in the district semi-finals at LaGrange Community Park.

Firelands’ Emily Stewart applies the tag as Keystone’s Marlie McNulty slides into second base. McNulty was called safe on the play.

Ali Pyles slides safely into third base for the ‘Cats as the throw gets past Firelands’ Emily Stewart.

Madison Palmer eyes a Keystone pitch and puts her muscle into the swing.