COMETS BRIEFS

Varsity Baseball

• An early Jacob Lezon home run helped Amherst to a 4-1 victory over Keystone on May 10.

RBIs came from Lezon, Kyle Mantin, Kyle Dalzell, and Cameron Karnik with Ryan Glowacki, Aaron Gonzalez, Lezon and Dalzell crossing the plate. Jack Faight was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts in a little over three innings.

• Midview was blanked 5-0 on May 8 as the Comets started hot with four runs scored in the first two innings.

Jacob Lezon had two RBIs, a run, and a double. Ryan Glowacki had an RBI and a stolen base. Kyle Mantin had two runs. Evan Shawver, who reached base on balls, also had a steal. Shawver was the winning pitcher, racking up 12 K’s in six innings.

Varsity Softball

• Lauren Kachure had two home runs and six RBIs and Kasey McGraw knocked one out of the park and batted in four more on May 8 as Amherst topped Avon 13-3.

Amherst led 6-0 going into the sixth inning, when both teams turned up the heat. The Eagles scored three runs but the Comets crossed the plate seven times in the bottom of the inning.

Amanda Crisler had two runs. Madison O’Berg was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and six hits allowed in six innings.

Track and Field

The Amherst boys won the Southwestern Conference championship meet May 11 while the girls placed second:

• Josh Hill won the 800-meter race (1:57.33), the 1,600 (4:29.52), and the 3,200 (9:47.77).

• Caleb Stempowski won high jump with a height of 6 feet.

• Bradley Kirsch placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:57.55.

• Devin Baumgartner placed second in the 400 meters in 51.19 seconds.

• The 200-meter relay team of Michael Shorts, Stockton Tarbush, Caleb Stempowski, and Dominic Deshuk placed third with a time of 1:33.55.

• Lexi Alston won the 200 and 400 races with times of 26.11 and 57.03 seconds.

• Alicia Delvalle won the 1,600-meter run and placed second in the 3,200 with times of 5:18.70 and 11:47.46.

• Kalyn Potyrala placed first in the 800 meters in 2:21.86.

• Gracen Siegenthaler placed second in the 400-meter race (59.10) and third in the 100 (13.08).

• Emily King placed second in the discus with a throw of 115 feet 3 inches.

• The 200-meter relay team of Brooke Armbruster, Audrey Fayer, Tori Kubasak, and Lexi Alston placed second with a finishing time of 1:45.67.

• The 100-meter relay team of Brooke Armbruster, Audrey Fayer, Tori Kubasak, and Anna Dudziak placed third in 51.52.

• The 400-meter relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Victoria Bailey, Tori Kubasak, and Leah Drost placed third with a time of 4:10.68.