Steele athletes take a victory lap

Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Twenty-four Amherst Steele students were recognized May 10 for signing on to continue their athletic careers in college. Those honored were Brooke Armbruster, Anthony Berrios, Karsen Bresnahan, Hunter Cassidy, Amanda Crisler, Mackenzie Dever, Madison Dever, Audrey Fayer, Ryan Glowacki, Aaron Gonzalez, Devin Holmes, Kate Iliff, Payton Jackson, Lauren Kachure, Cameron Karnik, Jake Kiska, Michelle Kissane, Matt Lee, Matthew Naelitz, Hunter Parker, Faith Rico, Evan Shawver, Tory Small, and Elena Zaborniak. Congratulations to an extraordinary group of Comets!