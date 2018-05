Courtesy photo

Former Amherst Comets tennis star Natalie Keron, now playing for Ashland University, is seen here preparing to serve during a tournament in Hilton Head, S.C. She made it to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Association Conference All-Academic Excellence Team with a 3.96 GPA. Keron was the second-winningest tennis player for Ashland with a 7-7 singles record and added six more wins in doubles. She just completed her junior year as an education major.