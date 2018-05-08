COMETS BRIEFS

Varsity Baseball

• Jake Hart’s big day came May 5 as his three RBIs helped propel Amherst to an 11-4 drubbing of the Avon Eagles.

Connor Emch and Gabe Solak had two RBIs apiece and Kyle Mantin had one. Cameron Karnik was the winning pitcher, throwing three K’s and allowing four hits in four innings.

• Jacob Lezon had a terrific showing with three RBIs, a home run, and a triple on the way to a 12-5 Amherst victory over North Olmsted on May 2.

Hunter Cassidy had four RBIs and a double. Ryan Glowacki and TJ Staton each had an RBI and a double. Jack Faight was the winning pitcher, throwing four strikeouts but allowing six hits and weathering four errors in four innings.

Varsity Softball

• A massive win came May 7 as pitcher Madison O’Berg and the Comets defense locked out Westlake 23-0.

Lindsey Reavis had four RBIs and three runs, while Lauren Kachure also rocketed four RBIs. Amanda Crisler and Kasey McGraw each had three RBIs and Crisler had three runs. Kylee McGraw nailed three RBIs and Mckenzie Cornwell had two plus three runs. O’Berg and Kate Iliff each had one RBI.

• Amanda Crisler and Kasey McGraw had home runs in the Comets’ 21-0 shutout of North Olmsted on May 2. Mckenzie Cornwell was the winning pitcher.

Track and Field

The Amherst girls took first place and the boys placed second on Friday at Oregon Clay.

Top girls performances:

• Gracen Siegenthaler placed first in the open 400 with a time of 1:00.97.

• Emily King placed first in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet 2 inches and second in the discus with a throw of 107 feet 9 inches.

• The 100-meter relay team of Kylie Olney, Audrey Fayer, Brooke Armbruster, and Anna Dudziak placed first with a time of 52.45 seconds.

• The 200-meter relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Audrey Fayer, Lexi Alston, and Brooke Armbruster placed first with a time of 1:58.64.

• The 400-meter relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Victoria Bailey, Lexi Alston, and Leah Drost placed first with a time of 4:08.43.

• Macy Dimacchia placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.91.

• Audrey Fayer placed second in the 100-meter race in 12.7.

• Alicia DelValle placed second in the 3,200 run with a time of 11:43.20.

Top boys performances:

• Caleb Stempowski placed first in the high jump, clearing 6 feet 2 inches.

• Josh Hill placed first in the 800 meters with a time of 2:01.9.

• Devin Baumgartner placed second in the 800-meter race in 2:04.9.

• Dominic Deshuk placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.53 seconds.

• Jaret Prete placed second in the discus with a throw of 138 feet 8 inches.

• The 200-meter relay team of Dominic Deshuk, Stockton Tarbush, Caleb Stempowski, and Josue Martinez placed second with a finish of 1:37.20.

Amherst City Golf League

In the first week of play on May 1, Joe Sloboda humbled the field as he scored a hole in one at the 12th hole at Forest Hills. Team standings are unavailable as yet until all new players establish handicaps.