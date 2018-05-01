SOFTBALL: Steele rolls over Avon Lake

Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Amherst Steele softball came away with a 14-4 victory over Southwestern Conference foe Avon Lake, moving its season mark to 14-7 and 12-3 in the SWC. Pitcher Madison O’Berg improved her personal mark to 13-6, struck out six batters over five innings, and bashed a home run as part of a three-for-four afternoon at the plate. O’Berg’s five RBIs were matched by Kasey McGraw, who went a perfect four-for-four hitting. Amanda Crisler scored four runs while going two-for-four. Lauren Kachure is shown just before making contact on one of two hits in the game.