Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Comets baseball shut out Southwestern Conference rival Avon Lake 5-0 on Monday to improve to 17-4 and 13-2 in the SWC. Pitcher Evan Shawver, shown as he prepares to drive one of two hits into the outfield, struck out 12 batters en route to his sixth win of the season. The senior also registered two RBIs to go with two more by Hunter Cassidy and another by Ryan Glowacki.