Park, Clark boast big finishes in Columbus

One of the all-time great Comets runners, Josh Park, is still leaving his competition in the dust.

The Amherst native and 2016 Steele High graduate, now a 20-year-old cross country runner for Ohio University, placed second Saturday in the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon.

That’s no easy feat, considering 14,500 runners and walkers lined up for the race’s 15th anniversary.

Park finished in 1:08.01, just six seconds behind winner Evan Schwartz but a full four and a half minutes ahead of the third place finisher, Josh Richardson.

The 13-mile race started downtown and took runners through German Village, around Ohio State University, and back through the Arena District.

Park led nearly the entire way. Schwartz, a pre-race favorite and hometown name, made a last-second move approaching the finish line.

Another Amherst native, Michelle Clark, was the women’s winning in the OhioHealth Quarter Marathon, finishing in 42:18.

Now 26, she is a graduate of Elyria Catholic High School and Denison University, where she was a North Coast Athletic Conference standout.

Runners take off at the start of the 2018 OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon, held Saturday. Amherst native Josh Park led for nearly the entire race. Courtesy photo