COMETS BRIEFS

Varsity Baseball

• Evan Shawver crossed the plate on a Kyle Dalzell RBI, but the Comets lost 7-1 to St. Edward on April 28.

• A sixth-inning save gave Amherst the 4-3 win over Olmsted Falls on April 26.

Evan Shawver, Hunter Cassidy, and Gabe Solak had RBIs. Cassidy notched a triple and Cameron Karnik knocked a double.

Jack Faight was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in as many innings.

• Ryan Glowacki and Kyle Mantin had big RBIs in an April 25 rout of Berea-Midpark.

The 3-0 victory also featured runs by Jacob Lezon, Hunter Cassidy, and Kyle Dalzell.

Anthony Berrios threw 12 strikeouts in just over five innings during the shutout, allowing just one hit.

Varsity Softball

• Anthony Wayne rode twin homers and the arm of pitcher Lauren Curry to a 9-5 win over the Comets on April 29.

Lindsey Reaver had two RBIs and Mckenzie Cornwell had three in the loss. Kasey McGraw scored a run.

• Madison O’Berg had two home runs and five RBIs on April 28 in Amherst’s 11-8 win over Glenoak at the Prebis Memorial Classic.

Other big hits came from Lauren Kachure, Amanda Crisler, and Kasey McGraw. Mckenzie Cornwell was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in eight innings.

• Amherst lost 5-1 to Walsh Jesuit in game one of the Prebis Memorial Classic.

• Mckenzie Cornwell circled home twice in an April 26 win over Olmsted Falls, 3-0.

RBIs were posted by Lauren Kachure, Kate Iliff, and Kami Dumais. Madison O’Berg was the winning pitcher, throwing eight K’s in seven innings.

Track and Field

At the Berea Relays on April 27, Amherst’s girls placed fifth with 34 points and the boys were 10th with 19 points.

For the girls:

• The pole vault relay team of Sydney Walker and Allison Takacs took second place by clearing 20 feet.

• The sprint medley relay team of Brooke Armbruster, Audrey Fayer, Tori Kubasak, and Gracen Siegenthlaer placed third with a time of 1:51.78.

• The junior varsity sprint medley relay team of Hannah Ruth, Anna Dudziak, Kylie Olney, and Victoria Bailey placed third with a time of 2:00.91.

For the boys:

• Josh Hill won the 3,200 race with a time of 9:16.99.

• The junior varsity sprint medley team of Ethan Pullin, Matt Loranger, Danny Vitelli, and Aaron Kukucka took third place with a time of 1:45.45.