Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Steele softball improved to 10-5 on Monday with a 4-3 comeback win over Southwestern Conference rival Midview. The win puts the Comets at 9-3 in the SWC and Midview at 7-2 after the two teams shared the SWC title last season. Amherst pitcher Madison O’Berg struck out nine while giving up two earned runs. Kasey McGraw and Lauren Kachure each notched RBIs for the Comets.