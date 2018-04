Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The Comets defeated Southwestern Conference rival Midview 6-0 on Monday, putting Amherst at 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the SWC. Pitcher Evan Shawver struck out 14 Middies over seven innings and also knocked in two runs from the batter’s box. Catcher Hunter Cassidy notched a two-RBI double and Jake Hart finished two for four at the plate.