COMETS BRIEFS

Varsity Baseball

• With RBIs from Jake Hart, Evan Shawver, and Jacob Lezon, Amherst cruised to a 7-2 win April 21 over the Westlake Demons.

TJ Staton also had a run and Jack Faight was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing just four hits in six innings.

• Twin RBIs from Jacob Lezon, Ryan Glowacki, and Jake Hart sent the Comets ‘round the bases April 20 for a 12-0 thumping of John Marshall High School.

Sophomore Justin Hritsko threw a five-inning no-hitter. He picked up seven K’s and allowed just one runner to reach base on balls.

• North Ridgeville fell 11-1 on April 19, largely thanks to winning pitcher Anthony Berrios’ 10 strikeouts in five innings for the Comets. He allowed just one hit.

Kyle Mantin, Ryan Glowacki, and Kyle Dalzell each had two RBIs. Gabe Solak added another. Runs came from Jacob Lezon, Dalzell, Solak, Glowacki, and Mantin.

Varsity Softball

• Madison O’Berg struck out six for the win April 19 as Amherst topped North Ridgeville 13-3. She also cracked the bat for four RBIs and a homer.

Lindsey Reavis and Amanda Crisler each had two RBIs. Reavis had a home run and four runs to her name, while Crisler crossed the plate twice and notched a double.

Boys Varsity Tennis

• Amherst finished second with 25 points on April 21 at the LCAAA high school tennis tournament at Avon Lake High School.

Track and Field

An 88-point showing delivered up a first place finish for the Comets on April 18 at North Ridgeville High School.

First place finishers for the girls were:

• The 800-meter relay team of Kaylee Haff, Kalyn Potyrala, Cassidy Hill, and Alicia DelValle with a time of 10:19.61.

• Macy Dimacchia in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.44 seconds.

• Tori Kubasak in the 100 meters with a time of 13.08 seconds.

• The 100-meter relay team of Gabriela Giannuzzi, Anna Dudziak, Brooke Armbruster, and Tori Kubasak with a time of 54.45.

• Gracen Siegenthaler in the 400-meter race with a 1:03.62 finish.

• Macy Dimacchia in the 300-meter hurdles in 56.16.

• Brooke Armbruster in the 200 meters for a 27.58 finish.

• Cassidy Hill in the 3,200 race with a time of 12:43.

• Sydney Walker in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet 1 inch.

• Emily King in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet 2 inches and in the discus with a throw of 111 feet 6.5 inches.

First place finishers for the boys were:

• The 800-meter relay team of Freddie Guerra, Ben Brogan, Gabe DelValle, and Bradley Kirsch with a time of 8:49.36.

• Michael Shorts in the 110-meter hurdles for a 16.28 second finish.

• Matthew Kirsch in the mile with a time of 4:53.6.

• Josh Hill in the 800-meter race time of 2:03.10 and a 3,200 run of 9:47.6.

• Caleb Stempowski in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 8 inches.

• Jaret Prete with a shot put throw of 40 feet 6 inches and discus throw of 135 feet 1 inch.