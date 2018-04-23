COMET RELAYS: Hosts place 9th, pole vault record set

Photos by Joe Colon | Amherst News-Times

With 51 teams from around Ohio competing, the Amherst hosts of Saturday’s Comet Relays placed ninth overall. Solon’s boys took first place with 95 points and Brunswick’s girls took first with 108 points.

For the Comets, Josh Hill won the 1,600 race with a time of 4:23.02. The boys distance medley team of Devin Baumgartner, Ben Brogan, Bradley Kirsch, and Hill took fifth in 11:03.21. The boys long jump team of Nick Keron, Caleb Stempowski, and Cameron Moss took sixth at 57 feet 10 inches. Sydney Walker and Allison Takacs set a new school record in the pole vault relay at 20 feet 6 inches, taking first place. The sprint medley team of Gabriela Giannuzzi, Brooke Armbruster, Tori Kubasak, and Gracen Siegenthaler took third with a time of 1:54.52. Taylor Hooks took fourth in the 100 meters in 12.7 seconds. The distance medley team of Kaylee Haff, Kayln Potyrala, Victoria Bailey, and Alicia DelValle took fourth with a time of 13:01.48. The 800-meter relay team of Alicia DelValle, Kayln Potyrala, Kayla Snowden, and Victoria Bailey placed fifth in 9:51.98. The 1,600-meter relay team of Kaylee Haff, Camryn Leonard, Cassidy Hill, and Antonia Monteleone placed sixth in 22.51.50. Macy Dimacchia placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.82 seconds.