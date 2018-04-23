Posted on by

COMET RELAYS: Hosts place 9th, pole vault record set


Sydney Walker wins the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet.

Sydney Walker wins the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet.


Sophomore Macey Dimacchia places eighth at the 63rd Annual Comet Relays.


Sending up a spray of sand as he lands, Nick Keron competes in the long jump.


Brooke Armbruster runs the second leg of the sprint medley, where the Comets placed third. Other relay team members were Gabriela Giannuzzi, Tori Kuasak, and Gracen Siegenthaler.


Distance standout Josh Hill wins the mile with a personal best time of 4:23.02.


Photos by Joe Colon | Amherst News-Times

With 51 teams from around Ohio competing, the Amherst hosts of Saturday’s Comet Relays placed ninth overall. Solon’s boys took first place with 95 points and Brunswick’s girls took first with 108 points.

For the Comets, Josh Hill won the 1,600 race with a time of 4:23.02. The boys distance medley team of Devin Baumgartner, Ben Brogan, Bradley Kirsch, and Hill took fifth in 11:03.21. The boys long jump team of Nick Keron, Caleb Stempowski, and Cameron Moss took sixth at 57 feet 10 inches. Sydney Walker and Allison Takacs set a new school record in the pole vault relay at 20 feet 6 inches, taking first place. The sprint medley team of Gabriela Giannuzzi, Brooke Armbruster, Tori Kubasak, and Gracen Siegenthaler took third with a time of 1:54.52. Taylor Hooks took fourth in the 100 meters in 12.7 seconds. The distance medley team of Kaylee Haff, Kayln Potyrala, Victoria Bailey, and Alicia DelValle took fourth with a time of 13:01.48. The 800-meter relay team of Alicia DelValle, Kayln Potyrala, Kayla Snowden, and Victoria Bailey placed fifth in 9:51.98. The 1,600-meter relay team of Kaylee Haff, Camryn Leonard, Cassidy Hill, and Antonia Monteleone placed sixth in 22.51.50. Macy Dimacchia placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.82 seconds.

Sydney Walker wins the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_relays_7.jpgSydney Walker wins the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet.

Sophomore Macey Dimacchia places eighth at the 63rd Annual Comet Relays.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_relays_8.jpgSophomore Macey Dimacchia places eighth at the 63rd Annual Comet Relays.

Sending up a spray of sand as he lands, Nick Keron competes in the long jump.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_relays_9.jpgSending up a spray of sand as he lands, Nick Keron competes in the long jump.

Brooke Armbruster runs the second leg of the sprint medley, where the Comets placed third. Other relay team members were Gabriela Giannuzzi, Tori Kuasak, and Gracen Siegenthaler.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_relays_10.jpgBrooke Armbruster runs the second leg of the sprint medley, where the Comets placed third. Other relay team members were Gabriela Giannuzzi, Tori Kuasak, and Gracen Siegenthaler.

Distance standout Josh Hill wins the mile with a personal best time of 4:23.02.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_relays_12.jpgDistance standout Josh Hill wins the mile with a personal best time of 4:23.02.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU