COMETS BRIEFS

Varsity Baseball

• Racking up eight runs in the second inning, Amherst went on to a 10-6 win Friday over Berea-Midpark.

Eric Ritter slammed in four RBIs and a double for the Comets and Kyle Mantin had a run and an RBI. Dylan Eaton was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in three innings.

Varsity Softball

• Lauren Kachure was a machine last Thursday as she nailed two homers, four RBIs, and crossed the plate three times on the way to a 12-0 win over Avon.

Kasey McGraw had three runs, while Kate Iliff had a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Also scoring was Abby Kachure. Madison O’Berg was the winning pitcher.

• After an eight-run first inning, the Comets girls took it easy on North Olmsted in the second before opening a 12-run floodgate in the third on April 11.

Lindsey Reavis had a home run, three RBIs, and four runs in the 22-0 victory. Kasey McGraw came up with a double, four RBIs, and three runs. Madison O’Berg pulled double duty as the winning pitcher with seven K’s while batting two RBIs. Lauren Kachure picked up three RBIs, a double, and three runs. Mckenzie Cornwell had a three-RBI day. Kylee McGraw put one over the fence. Kate Iliff had two runs. Adriana Marcano had two runs. Amanda Crisler added a run.

Track and Field

Amherst’s boys finished first with 137 points and the girls took second with 134 points on Friday at the Lorain County Invitational championship meet.

First place finishers for the boys included:

• Jaret Prete in the discus with a throw of 149 feet 10 inches.

• Erik Henderson in the pole vault, clearing a height of 12 feet.

• The 800-meter relay team of Devin Baumgartner, Bradley Kirsch, Josh Hill, and Gabe DelValle with a time of 8:19.83.

• Josh Hill won the 1,600 and 3,200 distance races with times of 4:33.44 and 9:41, respectively.

First place finishers for the girls included:

• Emily King in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet 9.75 inches.

• The 200-meter relay team of Brooke Armbruster, Tori Kubasak, Alexis Alston, and Gracen Siegenthaler with a time of 1:46.02.

• Alicia DelValle in the 1,600 and 3,200 distance races with times of 5:25.68 and 11:57.88, respectively.

• Gracen Siegenthaler in the 400-meter race, finishing in 1:00.46.

Amherst competes again this Saturday at home for the 63rd Annual Comet Relays.