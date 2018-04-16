BASEBALL: One run is all that matters

Photos by Randy Meyers | Amherst News-Times
Gabe Solak’s game-winning RBI came in the fourth inning last Thursday, helping Amherst break away from Avon for a 1-0 win. Hunter Cassidy had a double. Evan Shawver was the winning pitcher, striking out 15 in seven innings with just one hit allowed.
Ryan Glowacki of Amherst emerges from a cloud of dust after scoring the game’s only run against Avon on Thursday.
The Comets’ Hunter Cassidy runs to third against Avon.
Evan Shawver delivers a pitch for Steele High on Thursday. He would get the complete game win, giving up just one hit and striking out 15.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU