BASEBALL: One run is all that matters


Ryan Glowacki of Amherst emerges from a cloud of dust after scoring the game’s only run against Avon on Thursday.

Ryan Glowacki of Amherst emerges from a cloud of dust after scoring the game’s only run against Avon on Thursday.


The Comets’ Hunter Cassidy runs to third against Avon.


Evan Shawver delivers a pitch for Steele High on Thursday. He would get the complete game win, giving up just one hit and striking out 15.


Photos by Randy Meyers | Amherst News-Times

Gabe Solak’s game-winning RBI came in the fourth inning last Thursday, helping Amherst break away from Avon for a 1-0 win. Hunter Cassidy had a double. Evan Shawver was the winning pitcher, striking out 15 in seven innings with just one hit allowed.

