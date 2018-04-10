Posted on by

SOFTBALL: Comets downed by Bulldogs


Shortstop Kasey McGraw fires a throw to first base April 5 during a 4-2 loss to Olmsted Falls.

Madison O’Berg pitched a complete game, struck out eight hitters, and also helped her own cause with a double.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Steele softball fell to the North Olmsted Bulldogs April 5 by a score of 4-2. Pitcher Madison O’Berg gave up one earned run and struck out eight in seven innings pitched, but three defensive miscues and just three hits from the Steele offense ultimately spelled a loss.

