BASEBALL: Shawver fans school record in win

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Senior pitcher Evan Shawver struck out 19 batters April 5, breaking his own school record and picking up a 2-0 win for Amherst Steele over Olmsted Falls. The win moved the Comets to 5-1 (2-1 SWC) with Shawver also surrendering just one hit over seven innings. Jacob Lezon put up a two-for-three hitting day that included a home run and two runs batted in.