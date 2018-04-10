Posted on by

BASEBALL: Shawver fans school record in win


Evan Shawver winds up April 5 during a 2-0 win over the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.

Evan Shawver winds up April 5 during a 2-0 win over the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.


Amherst’s Hunter Cassidy narrowly avoids a tag during a pickoff attempt.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Senior pitcher Evan Shawver struck out 19 batters April 5, breaking his own school record and picking up a 2-0 win for Amherst Steele over Olmsted Falls. The win moved the Comets to 5-1 (2-1 SWC) with Shawver also surrendering just one hit over seven innings. Jacob Lezon put up a two-for-three hitting day that included a home run and two runs batted in.

Evan Shawver winds up April 5 during a 2-0 win over the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_IMG_4727.jpgEvan Shawver winds up April 5 during a 2-0 win over the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.

Amherst’s Hunter Cassidy narrowly avoids a tag during a pickoff attempt.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_IMG_4725.jpgAmherst’s Hunter Cassidy narrowly avoids a tag during a pickoff attempt.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU