COMETS BRIEFS

Varsity Baseball

• Despite an early 2-0 lead, Amherst went down swinging Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Lorain at the Pipe Yard.

For the Comets, Kyle Dalzell reached how on a second inning error, followed across the plate by Eric Ritter as Jake Hart drew a bases-loaded walk.

Justin Hritsko pitched four innings, striking out three and allowing five hits for three runs.

• RBIs from Jacob Lezon and Ryan Glowacki helped Amherst to an 8-5 win Friday over North Olmsted.

Kyle Mantin and Jake Hart also racked up runs in the victory. Cameron Karnik was the winning pitcher, striking out three in a little over one inning.

• Jacob Lezon had a homer and two RBIs on April 5 as the Comets went 2-0 over Olmsted Falls.

Evan Shawver was the winning pitcher, setting a new record with 19 strikeouts in seven innings on the mound. He allowed just one hit and walked two.

Varsity Softball

• A third inning rally put the Comets on the path to a 13-3 clobbering of Berea-Midpark on Friday.

Lauren Kachure had four runs and two RBIs while Mckenzie Cornwell notched four RBIs and a run. Other major hits came from Lindsey Reavis, Amanda Crisler, Kylee McGraw, and Kate Iliff.

Madison O’Berg was the winning pitcher, allowing just five hits in seven innings on the mound.

• A bountiful seventh inning broke open a 1-1 tie Friday for Olmsted Falls and turned it into a 4-2 win.

The Comets found a double from Madison O’Berg and an RBI from Kasey McGraw but had trouble getting the other Amherst sluggers home.

• Comets hitters, led by Lindsey Reavis’ twin RBIs and three runs, smashed an 11-0 win over the Midview Middies on April 2.

Other sluggers included Kasey McGraw, Lauren Kachure, Mckenzie Cornwell, and Madison Wormsley. They dominated with a five-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth inning.