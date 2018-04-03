SOFTBALL: 11-0 shutout over Middies

Photos by Randy Meyers | Amherst News-Times

The Comets bats lined up Monday with RBIs from Lindsey Reavis, Kasey McGraw, Lauren Kachure, and Mckenzie Cornwell in an 11-0 Southwestern Conference win over Midview. Madison Wormsley also posted a run for Amherst. Madison O’Berg was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and zero runs allowed in five innings.

Amherst senior Lauren Kachure runs toward a home plate celebration after belting a home run against Midview on Monday.

Midview shortstop Gabby Shackelford puts the tag on Lindsey Reavis of Amherst at second base for the out.

Madison O’Berg delivers a pitch against Midview during the fourth inning.